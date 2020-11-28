10 shot, 1 stabbed as violence rages in Philadelphia on Saturday

article

A man stabbed in North Philadelphia is in critical condition and several people are recovering from gunshot wounds as police investigate multiple scenes across the city on Saturday.

In just over half an hour, police reported two shootings and a stabbing in neighborhoods across the city. The spate of violence began just before 5 p.m. in Brewerytown. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the butt near the intersection of Myrtlewood and Master Streets. He is reportedly in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Officers patrolling the city's 12th district responded to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where a 22-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to the right arm. Officers say the man was shot on the 5800 block of Trinity Street just around 5 p.m.

Minutes later, a man showed up at Temple University Hospital after he was stabbed twice in the stomach near Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue. The 38-year-old victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The cluster of violence is part of a violent day across the city. Officers in West Philadelphia report a 16-year-old is in critical condition and two other teens are hurt following a noontime shooting on Walton Avenue.

Investigators in West Philadelphia are also searching for a suspect responsible for opening fire on a car with an infant inside. Officers say a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are expected to survive and the baby was not hurt. Also in West Philadelphia, a 40-year-old is recovering after police say he was shot in the neck.

Two more teens are expected to recover after police responded to a shooting on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue around 9 p.m. Police drove a 17-year-old boy to the Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot to the butt. A 19-year-old later arrived at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

No arrests have been reported in connection to any of the shootings on Saturday. The motive for the violence remains under investigation.

