Police: Infant unharmed after man, woman shot inside car in West Philadelphia

Police say a baby was not harmed during a double shooting Saturday morning in West Philadelphia that injured a man and a woman.

Officers from Philadelphia's 19th district discovered a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman suffering from single gunshot wounds inside a black Jeep on North 59th Street just before 11 a.m.

Police transported the pair to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they were placed in stable condition. An infant was also inside the car during the shooting and was taken to CHOP for observation, according to police.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting. Police have not reported any arrests at this time.

