Police: 16-year-old shot over a dozen times inside corner store in Kingsessing

article

A teenager is fighting for his life after police say he was shot more than a dozen times while inside a corner store late Thursday night in Kingsessing.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 56th and Greenway Streets around 10:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say a 16-year-old was shot at least 13 times inside a corner store. A Friday morning update from police said the boy suffered gunshot wounds to the face, chest and legs.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in "extremely critical" condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the hail of gunfire. Police have not said what lead to the shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter