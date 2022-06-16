Police: 17-year-old shot, killed in road rage incident in Center City

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old in Center City.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Chief Inspector Scott Small tells FOX 29 that officers from the 9th District responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area near 15th and Pine Streets.

When police and medics arrived on scene, they found the teen slumped in the driver's seat of a Mercedes, authorities say.

Small says the victim was struck multiple times by gunfire on the right side of his body.

Medics rushed him to Jefferson Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m., according to Small.

Police say the vehicle has bullet holes on the passenger side and four spent shell casings were discovered on scene.

"It appears someone fired at least four shots from a semiautomatic weapon striking the passenger side and striking this 17-year-old driver on the right side of his body multiple times," Small said.

According to authorities, witnesses say the driver fled south on 15th Street after the shooting.

Investigators say when the vehicle approached 15th and South Streets, it struck a Honda with two females and then hit parked cars.

Police say the two females told authorities they saw a male and female exit the vehicle that hit them, a Nissan, and they fled on foot.

Small says another witness told authorities he saw what is believed to be a road rage incident between the 17-year-old and the driver of the Nissan.

Police also say there are multiple properties that captured parts of the incident on camera.

The shooting happened just hours before two other teens were killed in a double shooting in Kingsessing.