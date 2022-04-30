Police: 17-year-old shot multiple times in Olney

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured in Olney on Friday, according to authorities.

Police say officers responded to Westford Road and Clarkson Avenue for a report of a shooting but they were unable to locate a victim or scene.

According to officials, a shooting victim arrived at a nearby hospital shortly after and investigators learned a 17-year-old was walking in an alley near his home when two unknown men approached him.

Police say the suspects began firing at the victim, hitting him in the chest, hip and right leg.

He was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.