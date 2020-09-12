Police: 17-year-old stable after shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest late Friday night in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 5700 block of Filbert Street sometime before 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Lankenau Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

