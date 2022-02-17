Police: 18-year-old fatally shot in Powelton
POWELTON - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon in Powelton, according to police.
Authorities say the incident happened on the 5500 block of Race Street around 3:04 p.m.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was shot twice in the stomach and chest.
He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say no arrest has been made.
