Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 9:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Police: 18-year-old fatally shot in Powelton

Published 
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

POWELTON - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon in Powelton, according to police. 

Authorities say the incident happened on the 5500 block of Race Street around 3:04 p.m.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was shot twice in the stomach and chest. 

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police say no arrest has been made. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter