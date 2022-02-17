Expand / Collapse search
Center City shooting: Delivery driver shot during parking dispute, Philadelphia police say

Updated 3:21PM
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is in the hospital after he was shot during a dispute over a parking lot in Center City Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the area of 17th and Chestnut streets just after 1:50 p.m.

Police say a food delivery driver double parked next to another driver in order to pick up an order. An argument ensued between the two drivers, and the dispute turned into a fist-fight. 

During the fight, police say the driver who was blocked in was knocked to the ground and produced a firearm. The suspect fired multiple shots at the delivery driver. 

The driver was struck multiple times, including in the face and back. A female passenger in the delivery driver’s car was not injured, according to police. 

Police say the victim was picked up by a good Samaritan who tried to drive him to the hospital. The victim was later transferred to a police vehicle and taken to Jefferson Hospital. The victim is in critical condition, according to police. 

A witness who works in the area tells FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza they heard what they believed to be 3-4 gunshots and says several people took shelter inside their store.

There was a heavy police presence in the area following the incident, and streets in the area were temporarily shut down.

No arrests have been made at this time.

