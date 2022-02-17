Video: FedEx driver tied up in truck by armed carjacking suspect in Philadelphia

Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say held a FedEx driver at gunpoint before tying him up and driving off with the victim still inside the truck.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say tied up delivery truck driver and drove off in his truck with the driver still inside. 

The incident occurred back on Feb. 10, around 11 a.m. on the 4300 block of Tackawanna Street. 

Thursday morning, police released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspect. 

Video from inside the truck shows the moment police say the male suspect boarded a FedEx truck and held the driver at gunpoint. 

The suspect can then be seen approaching the driver in the back of the truck. At that point, police say the suspect tied the driver up and left him in the back of the truck. 

Video shows the suspect partially closing the door to the back and driving to the 1600 block of Womwrath Street. There, police say he took several packages and fled the scene on foot. 

Before exiting the truck, the suspect appears to use his jacket sleeve to wipe down the steering wheel and door handle. He also hits the truck’s surveillance camera, distorting the view. 

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police. 

