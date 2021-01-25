Police: 18-year-old male shot and killed found in vacant lot in Powelton

article

An 18-year-old teen is dead after he was shot in Powelton Monday.

Officials say police responded to the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue Monday, just before 2 p.m., after a person walking by the location found the young man shot multiple times in a vacant lot.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests. There are no details on what sparked the shooting.

