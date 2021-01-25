Expand / Collapse search

Police: 18-year-old male shot and killed found in vacant lot in Powelton

Philadelphia
POWELTON - An 18-year-old teen is dead after he was shot in Powelton Monday.

Officials say police responded to the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue Monday, just before 2 p.m., after a person walking by the location found the young man shot multiple times in a vacant lot.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests. There are no details on what sparked the shooting.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

