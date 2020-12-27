Police: 18-year-old male shot and killed in SW Philadelphia

article

An 18-year-old teen was shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.

Police were called to the 8500 block of Harley Place early Sunday, just before 4 a.m., on the report of gunshots heard in the area, investigators say.

Police investigate a deadly shooting on the 8500 block of Harley Place in Southwest Philadelphia.

Responding officers discovered an unresponsive 18-year-old male at the scene. Officials say he was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. An investigation into what caused the shooting is underway.

Advertisement

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter