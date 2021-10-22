Philadelphia student, 18, shot himself in the leg inside school gym, police say

A large number of police and emergency crews responded to a Philadelphia public school on Friday after officials say a student shot himself in the leg in the school gymnasium.

Authorities were called to the Philadelphia Learning Academy on the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue around noon.

Sergeant Eric Gripp of the Philadelphia Police Department said an 18-year-old student shot himself once in the left leg in the gymnasium. The student was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to Gripp.

Police and SWAT officers have not yet found the gun that was fired in the shooting, police said. They are searching the school and nearby yards along 43rd Street to find the missing firearm.

Approximately 170 people, including students and faculty, were evacuated from the school immediately following the incident. Everyone will re-enter the school through a metal detector, according to police.

Gripp says students are required to pass through a metal detector whenever entering the school, so officers are working to determine how the firearm got inside the building.

At the time of the shooting, police say 30 to 40 other people were with the student who was injured.

No additional injuries have been reported by police at this time and no arrests or charges were reported immediately following the shooting.

