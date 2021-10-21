Shootings leave 3 dead, 4 injured during violent Thursday in Philadelphia

Gun violence in Philadelphia claimed the lives of three people and left four wounded in separate shootings throughout the city Thursday.

A 25-year-old man was left dead in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. after he was shot once in the neck.

Police were called to the second shooting on the 4000 block of Old York Road in Hunting Park shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a 20-year-old woman shot multiple times. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

A double shooting in North Philadelphia killed a 28-year-old man and wounded a 14-year-old boy just before 6 p.m. on the 900 block of Cambridge Street.

Police responded to a second double shooting in North Philadelphia at 20th and York streets at 6:14 p.m. Investigators say a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after in the jaw and thigh and an 18-year-old is in stable after being shot in the foot.

Around the same time, a 23-year-old man was shot on the 900 block of North 11th Street in North Philadelphia. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly before 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



