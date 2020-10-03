Police: 19-year-old critical after he was shot multiple times in Kensington

article

One 19-year-old teen is in critical after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Shell casing found at the scene of shooting on East Letterly.

Authorities said police were called to the 2000 block of East Letterly Street early Saturday, just after midnight, for a shooting.

Officers found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest and shoulder, when they arrived.

Investigation into shooting on East Letterly Street.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.

