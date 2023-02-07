Police: 19-year-old driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Montgomery County
HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating a crash in Montgomery County that left one person dead on Tuesday.
According to Horsham Township Police, the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on the 300 block of County Line Road near the Norristown Road intersection.
Authorities say the crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer.
Investigators say a 19-year-old from Warminster died as a result of the crash.
The area remained closed to drivers until 12:30 p.m., police say.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284.