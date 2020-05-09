Police: 19-year-old man shot in head, killed while driving in Northeast Philadelphia

A young man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in the Holmesburg section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. at Tolbut and Ditman Streets.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the head while driving and discovered more than 40 shell casings at the scene.

Authorities believe some from an automatic or semi-automatic weapon was used in the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time and investigations remain underway.

