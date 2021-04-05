Police: 19-year-old shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

article

A 19-year-old male is recovering after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia Monday.

Officials say police were called to the 600 block of 66th Street Monday, just before 2 in the afternoon, for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The victim was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating, but have made no arrests.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

