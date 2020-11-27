Police: 2 arrested after Bucks County carjackings leads to police chase in Philadelphia

article

Police say two carjackings in Bucks County led to a police chase in Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

Newtown Township police responded to a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle during a carjacking at the Chandler Hall Senior Center on Barclay Street around 3 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a man and woman forcibly took the vehicle and in the process of fleeing struck workers who had come to her aid during a robbery.

The vehicle fled to the nearby Summit Trace and Newtown Bypass as the pair blocked in a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light, and they attempted to take another vehicle, police said. The driver was able to lock his doors to stop them.

According to police, after the failed attempt the pair fled again in the initial stolen vehicle to Middletown Township, where the pair forcibly took a vehicle from another resident, and fled in his automobile, abandoning the first vehicle.

The second stolen vehicle was observed traveling south in Philadelphia. With the assistance of multiple Bucks County jurisdictions, Philadelphia’s Tac-Air helicopter, and officers from the 15th Police District in Philadelphia, the suspects were arrested after crashing into several parked vehicles on Orthodox Street.

The two victims from Chandler Hall were transported to St. Mary’s hospital and are listed in stable condition. The victims from the attempted and second carjacking were not injured.

Police say Eric Meehan, 28, and Ashley Blair, 31, face robbery of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and related charges.

