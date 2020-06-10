Police: 2 bodies recovered near where teens went missing in Schuylkill River

Police say they have recovered two bodies near where two teens, ages 14 and 15, went missing in the Schuylkill River.

Police have not identified the bodies at this time.

The boys were last seen on the 2700 block of South 56th Street near Bartram Gardens in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

According to police, one of the boys jumped into the river and had difficulty swimming so the other boy jumped in to help his friend.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

