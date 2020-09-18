Police: 2 charged after kidnapping elderly man during home invasion

article

New Castle County police say two people have been arrested and charged following a home invasion and kidnapping.

Police were called to the unit block of Sville Avenue on Sept. 17 around 1:30 a.m. in the community of Villa Monterey.

According to police, the armed burglars entered the home and kidnapped the elderly male homeowner in his own vehicle.

The officers were able to locate the victim’s vehicle traveling in the area of Marsh Road and followed it into Winterhaven Drive. A vehicle stop was conducted and both suspects were taken into custody without incident. The victim was unharmed.

Police say Monee Wilson, 23, and Malik Singleton, 20, face felony robbery, felony kidnapping, felony burglary and related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

If you have any information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective John Mancuso (John.Mancuso@newcastlede.gov.) or New Castle County Division of Police at 302-395-2743.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!