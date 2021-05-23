Police: 2 dead, 8 injured after numerous shootings across Philly over the weekend

article

Another violent night in Philadelphia as officials report two people killed and eight injured in numerous shootings across the city Saturday night and early Sunday.

About 9:30 Saturday night, police say a woman was shot at the Swartz Playground, in North Philadelphia. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.

A short time later, a man and a woman were found shot on the 2600 block of North 27th Street. They were taken to Temple and listed in stable condition.

28-year-old Laquan Hayes was shot multiple times in Frankford, just before 10 p.m. He was rushed to Temple, but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead, at the hospital.

A crime scene is investigated after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Frankford Ave.

Around 11:45 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm on the 1000 of Benner Street. He was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center and was placed in stable condition.

Just before midnight, a man was shot on Delaware Avenue, close to the Old City neighborhood. He was taken by police to Jefferson and is listed in critical condition.

Around 12:30 Sunday, two men in Queen Village and a woman in North Philadelphia were found shot. They were both taken to hospitals and expected to recover.

Just around 1 a.m., 62-year-old Angel Castellanos was shot three times in the chest on the 900 block of East Cayuga, in North Philadelphia. He was rushed to Temple, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they are investigating. One man was taken into custody in the matter of the Frankford Avenue shooting death.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter