Police: 2 dead after car crashes into tree in West Philadelphia

Police say a man and woman are dead after their vehicle slammed into a tree Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

The fatal accident happened at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Belmont Mansion Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators have not said what caused the accident. Both victims, who have not yet been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

