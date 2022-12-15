Police: 2 injured, gunman dead after shooting at Berks County medical center

Law enforcement from several agencies is investigating a Berks County shooting that left two injured and the gunman dead on Thursday morning.

Officials say the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a medical center located on the 1000 block of Reed Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man shot a woman whom he had a relationship with, in addition to a coworker who attempted to disarm him, according to police.

Authorities say the shooting is domestic and the woman was the target.

Both shooting victims were transported to a local hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to officials, the shooter was known to police and he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say both victims who were shot were employees of the medical center and the shooter was not employed there.

Officials have not yet released the identities of anyone involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

