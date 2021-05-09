Police: 2 killed, 3 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in Olney

article

A 17-year-old boy was among two people killed during a shooting in Olney that left three other men injured, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 100 block of East Albanus Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old each suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead by medics.

Three people who were wounded during the shooting arrived at Albert Einstein Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been reported. Police are working to discover what sparked the deadly gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter