Police: 2 men, 1 teen, all shot in Kensington as violence continues

The bloodshed continues in Philadelphia as officials say two men and a teen are shot in broad daylight in Kensington.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue Monday morning, about 10:15, on the report of a shooting, according to authorities.

When the officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A 16-year-old male was also shot once.

Each victim was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where they are all listed as stable.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

