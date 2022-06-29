Police: 2 men, 2 teens injured in East Germantown shooting

article

Four people have been injured in an East Germantown shooting, as gun violence continues to grip Philadelphia.

Officials say officers with Philadelphia’s 14th District were called to the 1100 block of East Price Street Wednesday night, just before 8, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found two victims at the East Germantown location. One 28-year-old man had two gunshot wounds to the lower back and a 25-year-old man was shot once in his leg. They were both taken to Einstein Medical Center by police and placed in stable condition.

Police discovered two more victims were already at Einstein. Two 19-year-old males were each shot in the feet, while one sustained a graze wound to the neck. Both of them were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say they are investigating a motive in the shooting. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.