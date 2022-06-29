Man kicked out of bar in NE Philly fires 15 shots at building, fatally shoots woman inside, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, officers with the 8th District responded to numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots and a shooting at the Philly Bar & Restaurant on the 2400 block of Welsh Road around 11:30 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Smalls police arrived on scene and found two victims.

A 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head was transferred to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital to undergo surgery, but she later died, according to police.

Police say a second victim, who was cut in the face by glass, was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Small says investigators know at least 15 shots were fired by a semi-automatic weapon.

Police say they found five bullet holes in the bar's front window and they believe one of the bullets struck the woman who was later identified as Jailene Holton.

According to Small, investigators do not believe she was the intended target and say the shooting stemmed from a fight over a billiards game.

Authorities say the investigation revealed a group of three men walked into the bar wanting to play pool, but couldn't because a billiards league was playing.

After one of the men got into a fight with the bouncer, the group was escorted out, per police.

Small says one of the men involved in the disturbance then walked to a dark or Black pickup truck and fired 15 shots at the bar from more than 168 feet away.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the bouncer and another person inside the bar fired back at the suspect.

Authorities say there were multiple cameras in the area and they are confident that they will be able to see what happened inside and outside of the bar.

Holton's uncle spoke to FOX 29 about his niece and says she worked at a Target and hardly ever goes out.

According to her family, the woman went to Top Golf with a friend and only planned on being at the bar for 20 minutes because she was the designated driver for the evening.

Holton's uncle expressed frustration about the shooting.

"When are people going to get fed up with this reckless shooting in the city?" he asked. "Everybody's running around like it's the wild west out here. Cowards."