Police: 2 officers, 1 civilian injured during crash in Mount Airy

Authorities say two police officers and one civilian were injured Sunday morning when a police wagon struck a vehicle and flipped onto its side in Mount Airy.

The crash reportedly happened on Chew Avenue and Johnson Street just before 10 a.m.

The officers were responding to an incident when their vehicle crashed into a civilian car turning onto Johnson Street. Upon impact, the police vehicle flipped over causing injuries to both officers. A civilian was also injured during the accident.

All three victims were taken to Einstein Hospital and are in stable condition.

