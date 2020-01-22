Police: 2 pipe bombs found in Caln Township

Police are investigating after two pipe bombs were found in Caln Township.

Dion Carotenuto, a USPS letter carrier, came across a partially lit homemade pipebomb just past 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“I was just glad that some kid didn’t find it and decide they were going to try and light it themselves," he told FOX 29.

A second detonated device was discovered just a few blocks away under a trestle after a driver heard the explosion on Monday.

“Our officers went out. They actually found the device similar to the device we located yesterday the appearance and general makeup was very similar and the device we found today appeared to have been the detonated device the gentlemen was referring to," Caln Township Police Chief Joseph Elias said.

Police are not yet ready to call this a pattern.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if I’d call if a serial bomber. At this point, our goals are this, right now to try and identify who’s responsible and at the same time provide information to the public to keep them safe," Chief Elias said.

If you have any information, please contact the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP