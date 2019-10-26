Police: 2 stabbed during attempted robbery in Center City

Authorities say two men were stabbed Saturday afternoon during an attempted robber in Center City.

According to police, the incident happened on the 1400 block of Spruce Street around 11:30 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was reportedly stabbed once in the right side of his back. Police say a 23-year-old was also stabbed once in the upper back.

Both men were taken to Jefferson Hospital and are in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests as they continue to investigate.