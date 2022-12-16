Police: 2 suspects broke into West Philadelphia market, stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a market in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened on December 6 around 4 a.m.

Authorities say two men pried open the back door and entered the Blue Corner Food Market on South 57th Street.

The men then took money from the register, broke into a gaming machine and stole several hundred dollars worth of merchandise, officials say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.