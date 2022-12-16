Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2 suspects broke into West Philadelphia market, stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a market in West Philadelphia. 

According to police, the incident happened on December 6 around 4 a.m. 

Authorities say two men pried open the back door and entered the Blue Corner Food Market on South 57th Street. 

The men then took money from the register, broke into a gaming machine and stole several hundred dollars worth of merchandise, officials say. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.