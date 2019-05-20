Police: 2 teen girls at Penncrest gave student drink mixed with urine, toilet water

article

Police are investigating after they say two 15-year-old girls gave another teenage student a drink mixed with urine and toilet water at Penncrest High School.

The incident allegedly occured on May 7. Pennsylvania State Police say they were notified of the incident by the victim four days later.

Police say the victim, also 15 years old, has since been ill.

The school has yet to speak publicly regarding the incident.

State police did not respond to a request for further comment. No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.