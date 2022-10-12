Police: 20 shots fired at vehicle in Germantown leaving man in critical condition
PHILADELPHIA - A vehicle was left riddled with bullet holes after police say a shooting erupted in Germantown Wednesday morning.
Police say a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 100 block of East Duval Street around 3 a.m.
He reportedly drove himself to a local hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.
The vehicle he was driving was shot at about 20 times, according to police. Shell casings were also found at the scene.