Police: 20 shots fired at vehicle in Germantown leaving man in critical condition

A vehicle was left riddled with bullet holes after police say a shooting erupted in Germantown Wednesday morning.

Police say a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 100 block of East Duval Street around 3 a.m.

He reportedly drove himself to a local hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The vehicle he was driving was shot at about 20 times, according to police. Shell casings were also found at the scene.