Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cherry Hill, AG says

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said it's investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Cherry Hill.

Officials say the deadly shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the 300 block of Chapel Avenue West in Cherry Hill.

One male civilian sustained fatal injuries, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The shooting, according to officials, involved the Cherry Hill Police Department.

"This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability," a statement read in part.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said no further information was made immediately available.