Philadelphia police say a 21-year-old man has died following a shooting in Port Richmond.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at Aramingo Avenue and East Butler Street.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting, or said if there is a suspect in custody.

