Police: 22-year-old woman dies in accidental shooting involving boyfriend

article

A young woman is dead after a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Clark and Murray Streets in the Bustleton section just before 11:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives say the 22 year-old was shot by her boyfriend who says he was cleaning his gun when the gun went off, hitting her in the neck.

The woman later died at the hospital. Police are still investigating the shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter