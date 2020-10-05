Philadelphia approaching last year's homicide total after weekend of violence

Another weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia has left multiple people dead as the city pushes closer to surpassing last year's total number of homicides.

There have been at least 16 shootings since Friday night, including two overnight shootings in Grays Ferry and North Philadelphia.

Those incidents have left three people dead, and at least fourteen more injured.

Among the victims is a 15-year-old boy who died after he was shot in South Philadelphia Sunday. The same incident also left and 18-year-old in critical condition after he was shot in the back.

The City of Philadelphia is nearing the total number of homicide victims from all of 2019.

While police continue to search for suspects in the incidents from over the weekend, the city is quickly approaching the total number of homicides seen in all of 2019.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, 349 people have been the victim of a homicide in Philadelphia. Last year, a total 356 people were the victims of homicides. Year-to-date, homicides are up about 35% in 2020.

The last time the city surpassed 350 homicides was 2007 when there were 391.

