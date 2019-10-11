Police: 27-year-old man shot, killed in South Philadelphia

article

Police say a 27-year-old man has died after he was shot in the neck in a South Philadelphia neighborhood Friday night.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street before 7 p.m.

The victim was reportedly shot once in the neck and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police.

Police say the victim arrived at the hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting and have not made any arrests at this time.