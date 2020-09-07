Police: 3 injured in Labor Day shooting in North Philadelphia

Three people are in the hospital after police say they were shot in North Philadelphia Monday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 2400 block of North 23rd Street around 11:39 a.m.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived on the scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital after he was shot in the arm, ribs, and chest.

A 31-year-old man was also shot in the wrist and 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh. Both are in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

