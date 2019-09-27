Police: 3 suspects sought after attacking man with disabilities in Germantown

Philadelphia police are searching for three men who allegedly assaulted a man with disabilities last weekend in Germantown.

According to police, the incident happened on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue. The victim was cleaning the one of the suspect's cars when the unknown man allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim's head.

Police say another suspect slapped the victim in the back of the head while he was washing the car. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun again and fired it four times near the victim.

Investigators say 13 shots were fired from a 9MM handgun. The victim was not hit by the gunfire.

Police describe the suspect with the gun as a thin black man, between 30 to 40 years old with a bald head, mustache and a pointy goatee. He was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, dark pants and blue or purple Nike sneakers.

The second suspect is said to be a black man between 25-35 years old with a light beard. Police say he was wearing a camo baseball cap, a white long sleeve shirt, jeans and work boots.

Police are also seeking to identify a stock black man between 25-35 years old with a beard. He was wearing a dark Adidas hat, a denim jean jacket and dark Adidas pants. Authorities say the suspect may have a tattoo on his right hand and left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact investigators at 215-686-3353.