Police: 33-year-old man gunned down outside Logan takeout restaurant after fight with 2 people

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a city restaurant.

According to police, just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, a woman flagged down officers on patrol to report a man lying in the area of W Courtland Street and Belfield Avenue.

Authorities say the man, identified as a 33-year-old, was suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, chest, neck, and torso, but was semi-responsive.

Police rushed the man to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:49 a.m.

Investigators say they found 12 spent shell casings a few feet away from the man's body.

The shooting took place outside of a popular takeout restaurant, officials say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, surveillance cameras in the area show the victim picking up food when he got into an altercation with a man and a woman.

Small says the three of them could be seen on the street before the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The man who fired the shots then got into a white SUV last seen fleeing on W Courtland Street, police say.

Investigators believe the woman may have fled the scene with the man.

The victim's Dodge Challenger was still parked outside of the restaurant when crime scene investigators and officials arrived, according to Small.

Police say the victim did have a gun, but was unable to use it.

Crime scene investigators respond to a shooting in Logan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.