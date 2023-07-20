Man, 25, killed in triple shooting in Olney, police say

A 25-year-old man is dead and two other men are hospitalized after someone opened fire on a trio in Olney.

The shooting happened Thursday night, just before 8:30, on the 5800 block of Mascher Street, officials said.

The 25-year-old victim was shot once in the back. Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died within minutes.

The other two men suffered wounds that were not life-threatening and are both listed as stable.

An active investigation is underway, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.