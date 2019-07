A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot in a back alley in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 5700 block of Virginian Road.

Investigators say the victim was shot once in the back, once in the right thigh, and once in the stomach.

Police rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died.

So far, no arrests.