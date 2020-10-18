Police: 4 shot to death, 1 fatally stabbed overnight in Philadelphia

article

At least four people were shot to death and another was stabbed to death in Philadelphia as others were wounded, some critically, during another violent weekend in the city.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in a northwest Philadelphia home less than a mile from where another 21-year-old was slain hours earlier. Another man was found stabbed to death Sunday morning in a vacant lot in south Philadelphia. Near Temple University, a 40-year-old man was critically wounded.

Police said a man shot multiple times in north Philadelphia was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, while another man shot multiple times was listed in critical condition. Another north Philadelphia shooting critically wounded a 38-year-old man.

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

A 33-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in south Philadelphia. A double shooting in west Philadelphia critically wounded a 54-year-old man and sent another man to the hospital Saturday, and a 37-year-old man was also critically wounded in north Philadelphia, where gunfire also sent several others to hospitals.

On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in north Philadelphia, and several other people were wounded by gunfire elsewhere.

Advertisement

Philadelphia officials earlier this month expressed alarm at surging gun violence that had already caused more homicides than were recorded in all of last year, which was already the highest homicide total in more than a decade. As of Saturday night, police statistics logged 382 homicides in 2020; the total in 2019 was 356.

RELATED

Authorities investigating body found in vacant lot in Point Breeze

Police: Man shot twice in face inside home in Cedarbrook

Gunfire claims life of 21-year-old man in Stenton, police say

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!