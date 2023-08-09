Police: 4-year-old girl wounded in Port Richmond double shooting

article

Authorities say two people, including a 4-year-old girl, were shot while standing in the open doorway of a Philadelphia home on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of East Clementine Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said responding officers learned from witnesses that two gunshot victims were taken by private vehicle to St. Christopher's Hospital.

A 4-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and a 24-year-old man was hit twice in the stomach and leg, according to police.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition. Investigators believe they were shot when at least one shooter unleashed more than a dozen shots towards the house.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. No description of the suspect was provided by police.