Police: 5 arrested for stealing copper from rooftops HVAC units in Gloucester Township

Gloucester Township police say thieves have been targeting copper on rooftop HVAC units.

"They're stealing just a couple hundred dollars of copper and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to the landlord and it’s ridiculous," Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins told FOX 29.

SKYFOX Drone

According to police, five people are under arrest accused in three separate copper thefts of rooftop HVAC units in the last couple of weeks. Police say thieves targeted two Gloucester Township strip malls and the property formerly known as New Jersey American Water in Voorhees Township.

Investigators say the profit was small; however, the damage done to these three commercial properties exceeds one million dollars.

"We're looking for you. We’re gonna be checking rooftops businesses throughout the area. This isn’t gonna be tolerated in Gloucester Township," Chief Harkins said.