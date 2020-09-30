Police: 5 men shot on front porch of home in Logan

article

Authorities are investigating after five men were shot while standing on the front porch of a home in Logan late Tuesday night.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Nash said police responded to the 4500 block of 19th Street just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

According to police, five men between the ages of 28 and 54 were wounded when an unknown gunman opened fire. Three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by police and two other men were brought to Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle.

Police say a 37-year-old man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach. All other victims are reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been reported at this time.

