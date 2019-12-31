Police: $55,000 in jewelry taken from boutique at Philadelphia Mills Mall
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a trio who they say stole $55,000 worth of jewelry from a boutique at the Philadelphia Mills Mall in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened at the Cheemis Boutique around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say a black male, who was wearing a red hat, dark jacket and dark pants, distracted an employee when the other two suspects stole the merchandise. According to police, a black female wearing a gray knitted hat and gray jacket and a black male with a thin build and facial hair took the jewelry from the partially open case.
The suspects fled on foot towards Forever 21.
The investigation is ongoing.
