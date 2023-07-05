Over 65 shots fired, 3 suspects sought after Fourth of July shooting in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - As Fourth of July celebrations rang out in Philadelphia, so did a shooting that left behind a terrifying crime scene on the city's streets.
More than 65 spent shell casings were found littered across the road and sidewalks near 52nd and Market streets around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
At least three of those shots struck a 29-year-old man in the legs and stomach. He is said to be in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital.
Three suspects are being sought after police say video "clearly" showed three separate shooters.
Investigators say they are still unsure if the victim fired any shots of his own.