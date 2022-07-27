Man wanted for more than 80 storage units burglaries across Philadelphia and Bucks County arrested

article

Police say a 6-month crime spree has come to an end now that a wanted man is in their custody.

Alec Aposotlou is a suspect in more than 80 burglaries of storage units in both Philadelphia and Bucks County, according to Bensalem police.

He was arrested without incident Tuesday outside a house in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

Police say he "victimized numerous persons who had their personal effects stolen from storage facilities."

After being transported to Bensalem Township Police Department, Aposotlou was charged with several burglary and related charges. Police say he also has active burglary and DUI warrants out of Bensalem.

More charges are reportedly pending in the investigation.

